Gayle Anderson was live in the Mid-Wilshire District / Museum Row to preview the NEW exhibit, “The High Art of Riding Low: Ranflas, Corazon E Inspiracion” at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The exhibit examines the diverse and complex viewpoints of artists who visualize and celebrate the lowrider aesthetic through a selection of artwork that includes vehicles, paintings, sculptures, and art installations which present the lowrider as an object of artistic inspiration.

Something for the Summer!

“The High Art of Riding Low: Ranflas, Corazon E Inspiracion”

Opens July 1st

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 930-CARS

