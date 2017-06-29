Win tickets to Disneyland® Resort!

Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News Monday through Friday at 5:00 am for your chance to experience Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park. Monday through Friday at 5:00 am, you’ll have a chance to win a 4-pack of “1-Day, 1-Park” tickets to Disneyland® Resort. Good luck!

Already have a code word? You can enter with the form below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151



Additional notice pertaining to Disneyland® Resort ticket giveaways occurring from July 29, 2017 to Wednesday, July 26, 2017 on the KTLA 5 Morning News are as follows:

1-Day, 1-Park per day tickets to the Disneyland® Resort are good for admission to Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park, but not to both Parks on the same day (subject to restrictions). Theme Park Tickets expire March 15, 2018. Theme park tickets will not include the following: transportation to/from the Resort, airport departure fees; baggage fees; travel insurance; hotel accommodations or room service; parking fees; laundry service; food/meals; alcoholic beverages; merchandise, souvenirs, etc.; local and long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges, resort fees; and any taxes; or all other charges not explicitly included herein. Prize Provider is not responsible for (and will not replace) any lost, mutilated or stolen theme park tickets. Approximate Retail Value of each group of four (4) 1-Day, 1-Park per day tickets (“ARV”) is Four Hundred Ninety-Six Dollars ($496.00).

Theme park attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to change without notice. A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in his/her prize. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor or Prize Provider. Prizes must be used by March 15, 2018. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution or cash redemption will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s and Prize Provider’s sole discretion. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason. Each winner is responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use. Each winner is advised to seek independent counsel regarding the tax implications of his/her prize winnings.

KTLA – TV

OFFICIAL RULES

FOR TEXT-TO-WIN SWEEPSTAKES

SPONSOR

KTLA-TV, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

From time to time, KTLA-TV will announce a text-to-win sweepstakes on the air. Unless the sweepstakes is governed by a separate set of official rules, each sweepstakes begins the moment it is announced on KTLA-TV for the first time, and ends at one of the two times indicated below:

A) For a sweepstakes in which the winner is determined by the ordinal rank of entries (“Ordinal Rank Giveaway”), the sweepstakes will end when the minimum number of entries required to select a winner has been received, or twelve (12) hours after the end of the news broadcast that featured the announcement of the sweepstakes, whichever comes sooner. For a sweepstakes that includes a prize that may be used only on the same day as the sweepstakes announcement, the sweepstakes will end when the minimum number of entries required to select a winner has been received, or two (2) hours after the sweepstakes announcement, whichever comes sooner. (See “Prize and Winner Selection” below.) B) For a sweepstakes in which the winner is determined by random pick, the sweepstakes ends at the time announced on KTLA-TV or displayed on the screen by KTLA-TV.

The method of winner selection (random drawing or ordinal rank) will be announced on KTLA-TV or displayed on the screen by KTLA-TV at the time the sweepstakes begins.

The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

There are two methods of entering sweepstakes governed by these rules: You may enter by using the text messaging feature on your cellular phone to send to a text message to 515151 with “code word” announced on KTLA-TV in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules.

The alternative to entry by text message is to enter online by clicking the appropriate link at http://www.ktla.com/contests and completing and submitting the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name and telephone number. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address per day. Multiple entries from the same person on the same day will be disqualified. Limit one entry per household. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, and Esmeralda County, Nevada, who are age 18 or older as of the announcement of each individual sweepstakes, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days preceding the announced sweepstakes. For an instance of this sweepstakes that includes a prize that requires the winner to be 21 years of age or older, the minimum eligibility age shall be 21. Employees of other media companies (including television and radio), Sponsor and its parent corporation, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

At the time the sweepstakes is announced, the following details will also be announced on KTLA-TV or displayed on the screen on KTLA-TV:

the prize

the “code word”

the ordinal rank of the winners (the “Nth person to enter”), if that is the method of winner selection being used

the time the sweepstakes ends, if the winner will be selected at random

the number of winners that will be selected in the sweepstakes

For an Ordinal Rank Giveaway, all valid entries will be ranked in the order they are received. The people whose entries have the ordinal ranks originally announced for the sweepstakes will be declared the winners and contacted by phone. If the number of entries received in the 12-hour period following the end of the news broadcast in which the sweepstakes was announced is less than the winning entry rank announced for the sweepstakes, the final entry will be declared the winner for sweepstakes in which there is only one winner. For sweepstakes that experience this condition in which multiple winners are planned, “X” shall equal the total number of planned winners, and the last X entries (by ordinal rank) shall be considered the pool of winners. Should planned prizes be different for the various winners, the relative rank of the original winning rankings (lowest, 2nd lowest, next-to-highest, highest, etc.) shall dictate the prizes.

For sweepstakes in which the winner is determined by random drawing, all valid entries will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool winners will be selected in a random drawing within seven (7) days of the end of the sweepstakes and contacted by phone.

If sponsor is unable to speak to the winner by phone within 2 hours of being contacted by phone, an alternate winner may be selected and contacted by phone. If the alternate winner does not answer the phone upon being contacted, another alternate winner may be selected immediately. In the event of no response from the original winner within 2 hours of being contacted, if the Sponsor elects to choose an alternate winner, the first alternate winner to answer the phone upon being contacted by the Sponsor will be declared the winner.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize within the United States, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above or in the announcement of the sweepstakes on KTLA-TV, are the responsibility of the winner.

The prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. The prize is not transferable, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The prize is not redeemable for cash, and it may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused Prize elements will be forfeited. Any difference between actual value and stated ARV will not be awarded. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, vouchers or certificates or similar items once they are in the prize winner’s possession.

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. While prizes for Sweepstakes conducted by KTLA 5 may be provided by a business partner of the sponsor, the Sweepstakes is administered by KTLA-TV. Any and all questions or disputes regarding selection of winners shall be directed to KTLA-TV.

THE WINNER MAY BE REQUIRED TO PICK UP THE PRIZE IN PERSON AT KTLA-TV, 5800 SUNSET BLVD, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90028.

The Winner may be required to present valid identification and to sign additional documentation in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, the prize will be forfeited and a substitute winner may be selected.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the text messaging portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in text message entries, including entrant’s phone number, name, address, e-mail address, etc., may be used by KTLA-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at their sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry voting process or if such individual repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of each Sponsor’s or right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in a KTLA-TV text-to-win sweepstakes, you agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes by Sponsor relating to this sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

By participating in a KTLA-TV text-to-win sweepstakes, you represent that you agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges and to release Sponsor, its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes and your acceptance and use of any prize.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of winners, send a self-addressed envelope along with a letter detailing your request to “Text-To-Win Sweepstakes”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.