47 Arrested, 77 Weapons Seized in Largest Gang Takedown in San Jacinto Valley: Authorities

Dozens of people were arrested, and 77 weapons were seized in what law enforcement officials said Thursday was the largest gang takedown in the San Jacinto Valley.

Operation Valley Vigilance was a seven-month investigation that culminated Thursday with the arrest of 24 people and the seizing of dozens of guns and several pounds of drugs from San Jacinto to Hemet, Riverside District Atty. Mike Hestrin said.

The sweep targeted organized gangs, gun and drug traffickers, and suspects with felony warrants, including murder. It was the largest single-day operation in southwest Riverside County and the San Jacinto Valley, Hemet Police Chief Dave Brown said.

Thursday’s sweep launched at 6 a.m. and involved hundreds of local, county and federal law enforcement officials moving simultaneously on nearly 60 locations. Combined with arrests earlier in the investigation, officials say 47 people were taken into custody, 77 weapons and 4 pounds of drugs were seized in the operation.

News conf underway abt op done by DA's Gang Impact Team that has resulted in 47 arrests and more than 70 seized weapons pic.twitter.com/5uO1KGYnVL — Riverside DA Office (@RivCoDA) June 29, 2017