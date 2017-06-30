After Watching Her Ex-Husband End His Life Under State’s Right-to-Die Law, SoCal Woman ‘Felt Proud’

Bob Stone, 69, on his porch in the Silver Lake neighborhood in July 2016. (Credit: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Bob Stone sat at his dining room table and twisted open 90 red capsules, one by one. From them he collected a small pile of powder.

In her home in Glendale, Roberta Stone holds a family photo album eight months after her ex-husband Bob Stone died after he took a drug prescribed under California’s physician-assisted dying law. (Credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

In an hour, when the sun finished setting outside his Silver Lake home, he would use the drug to end his life.

Stone mixed applesauce with the powdered secobarbital, a powerful sedative that is fatal in high doses. He ate the bitter blend.

His ex-wife Roberta Stone sat next to him, watching. She fixed her dark eyes on a bowl filled with dozens of empty red capsules.

