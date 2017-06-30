After Watching Her Ex-Husband End His Life Under State’s Right-to-Die Law, SoCal Woman ‘Felt Proud’

Bob Stone sat at his dining room table and twisted open 90 red capsules, one by one. From them he collected a small pile of powder.

In an hour, when the sun finished setting outside his Silver Lake home, he would use the drug to end his life.

Stone mixed applesauce with the powdered secobarbital, a powerful sedative that is fatal in high doses. He ate the bitter blend.

His ex-wife Roberta Stone sat next to him, watching. She fixed her dark eyes on a bowl filled with dozens of empty red capsules.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.