Job Fair to Fill 5,000 Positions Working L.A. Chargers Games Held at StubHub Center in Carson Friday

A job fair to fill 5,000 jobs working Los Angeles Chargers games is being held at StubHub Center in Carson Friday.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the stadium located at 18400 South Avalon Boulevard according to a CSC – Los Angeles Facebook post.

The company is looking to fill jobs as ushers, security officers, event staff and in guest services.

The Chargers will call StubHub center home for several years while they await a new stadium, which they will share with the Los Angeles Rams, being built in Inglewood.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and were asked to wear business casual attire.

Applications should be completed prior to arrival, according to the post, which provided a link to the hiring center.

Those looking for jobs were also asked to bring valid right to work documents.

A list of acceptable documents is provided at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.