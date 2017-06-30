× Man Fatally Shot by South Pasadena Police Identified

A man who was shot and killed by South Pasadena police was identified on Friday, according to a Burbank Police Department press release.

Marco Cardoza, 41, was fatally shot by officers at a home in the 1400 block of Broadway in Burbank around 8:35 a.m. Thursday.

Two South Pasadena officers were called to the home to serve a search warrant in connection with an identity theft case.

Cardoza lived in the back house on the property and allegedly pointed a replica firearm at the officers when they arrived inside the home, police said. He was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if both officers fired at Cardoza, according to authorities.

A woman was taken into custody at the scene by South Pasadena police, officials said. The relationship between Cardoza and the woman is unclear.

Neither officer was injured during the shooting and Burbank police are investigating the incident.