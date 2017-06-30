Minimum Wage to Rise in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Other California Cities on July 1

A lot of Americans are getting a raise this holiday weekend, as minimum wage hikes take effect Saturday in cities, counties and states across the country, including in California.

In San Francisco and Los Angeles, the increase is a step toward a minimum wage of $15 an hour — the “living wage” threshold that workers’ rights activists have been lobbying for since 2012.

The minimum wage goes up to $14 an hour in San Francisco on Saturday, on the way to $15 next year. In Los Angeles, it rises to between $10.50 and $12, depending on the size of the business. It’s will hit $15 for all businesses in 2021.

“It’s a lot of help,” Agadette Solis, a 21-year-old IHOP hostess in Los Angeles, told CNNMoney.

She joined the Fight for $15 movement last year, and says her wages help support her two siblings and her mother, who has another baby on the way.

“Even if it’s $1 or $1.50, it’s more money for me to save up or spend on my siblings,” Solis said. Her pay will jump from $10.50 an hour to $12.

Other parts of the country have approved more modest bumps. Maryland will raise the minimum wage from $8.75 to $9.25 this weekend, then up to $10.10 next year.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. Congress hasn’t raised it in 10 years.

Here’s where workers will get a boost on Saturday, and how much they’ll start making.

Chicago: $11 an hour.

Cook County, Illinois: $10 an hour.

Emeryville, California: $15.20 an hour for businesses with more than 56 employees, and $14 an hour for businesses with 55 or fewer employees.

Flagstaff, Arizona: $10.50 an hour.

Los Angeles: $12 an hour for businesses with more than 26 employees, and $10.50 an hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

Maryland: $9.25 an hour.

Milpitas, California: $11 an hour.

Montgomery County, Maryland: $11.50 an hour.

Oregon: $10.25 an hour. (Exception: $11.25 an hour in the Portland metro area, and $10 an hour in some counties designated as “non-urban.”)

Pasadena, California: $12 an hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $10.50 an hour or businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

San Francisco: $14 an hour.

San Jose, California: $12 an hour.

San Leandro, California: $12 an hour.

Santa Monica, California: $12 an hour for businesses with 26 or more employees, and $10.50 an hour or businesses with 25 or fewer employees.

Washington, D.C.: $12.50 an hour.

Sources: Employment Policies Institute, National Employment Law Project, National Conference for State Legislatures and Business for a Fair Minimum Wage.