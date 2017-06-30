Small Plane Lands on 405 Freeway Near John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana

A small plane has landed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport on Friday morning, forcing closure of the freeway in both directions.

The plane is on the southbound freeway near the MacArthur Boulevard exit.

The Cessna 310 aircraft landed on the freeway short of the runway at 9:35 a.m, the Santa Ana airport tweeted. The airfield is closed to arrivals, but departures are not affected.

Video recorded from a vehicle on the freeway showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage, with flames rising in the area of the center divider. Debris was all over the freeway.

Two people were taken out of the plane, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic log.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Cessna 310 aircraft landed on the 405 freeway short of the runway at 9:35 am. Airfield is closed to arrivals. Ck airlines for arrival info. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) June 30, 2017