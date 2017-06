Social media captured a terrifying moment after a small plane crashed on the southbound 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport Friday morning.

Many Twitter and Facebook users were driving on the freeway at the moment the incident occurred around 9:35 a.m.

Two people in their early 60s were pulled from the wreckage by an off-duty firefighter and hospitalized with traumatic injuries. One Twitter user called the accident the “scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Just saw a plane just crash land on the 405 freeway right in front of me! Scariest thing I've ever seen! @KTLA pic.twitter.com/8x2OFjgli9 — Christian (@TubbyR) June 30, 2017

I'm like literally right in front of the crash sight stuck here with thousands of others stuck on the 405 next to John Wayne pic.twitter.com/uagxFttpp0 — 🥂AnitaBump🥂 (@FuckinFrankiee) June 30, 2017

Omg a plane just crashed on the 405 pic.twitter.com/WQHAPYxMxS — K H (@melokai7) June 30, 2017