Southbound 405 Freeway to Be Closed for Hours After Small Plane Crash in O.C.; Traffic Snarled

Traffic was jammed on the 405 Freeway through the Santa Ana area after a small plane crashed Friday morning on the southbound roadway, initially prompting the full closure of the heavily trafficked freeway ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The 405 was closed in both directions immediately after the plane crashed at approximately 9:35 a.m., as it was headed back to John Wayne Airport to make an emergency landing.

Two people in the plane were hospitalized. No other injuries were reported, although the plane may have hit four to six vehicles, according to Caltrans.

Northbound lanes were largely reopened following the temporary closure; on the other side of the freeway, vehicles were getting by on the left shoulder as of noon, Sky5 aerial video showed.

“SB 405 is closed indefinitely except for HOV lane as investigation into plane crash continues. NB 405 HOV lane also closed,” Caltrans District 12 tweeted around 11:30 a.m., nearly two hours after the crash.

However, Caltrans tweeted a short time later that the entire southbound was entirely shut down; the closure was expected to last at least another four hours, the agency said.

At an early afternoon news conference, California Highway Patrol Cmr. Ryan Shackelford stated the freeway is expected to reopen at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, a hard closure was in effect on the southbound 405 at State Route 73, in the Costa Mesa area, according to Caltrans District 12.

Drivers headed southbound are urged to take the 73 or the 55 Freeway, Caltrans said. Another alternate to avoid the closed stretch of freeway was to take State Route 22 to Interstate 5.

“CHP incident commander Ryan Shackleford says southbound 405 closure will be for ‘a long time’ for investigation into plane crash,” Caltrans tweeted.

The fiery wreckage from the plane remained on the southbound freeway near the MacArthur Boulevard exit, and will likely not be removed until federal investigators can examine it. Authorities did not specify a time frame for when that would happen.

“Right now this aircraft’s home is going to be here on the southbound 405 … for a little while,” said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz.

A piece of the plane landed in the northbound car pool, and Caltrans crews are working to assess the damage it caused to the pavement and median.

As of 1 p.m., traffic was backed up for about eight miles in each direction of the 405, according to John Wayne Airport Director Barry Rondinella, who advised those trying to get to the airport to use an alternate route.

The 55 and 73 in the area also showed significant traffic in the area, according to Google Traffic Maps.

Sky5 video over the scene showed some cars turning around on the 405 as traffic slowed to a crawl.

Check back for updates on this developing story.