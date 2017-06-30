Victims Tied Up During Home-Invasion Robbery in Arcadia

Police are searching for a group of home-invasion robbers who entered a home in Arcadia Thursday night and tied up the residents inside.

Three or four masked men entered the home in the 1000 block of Singing Wood Drive about 11 p.m., the Arcadia Police Department stated in a news release.

After tying up the residents, the men stole several items from the home and fled.

One of the bound victims managed to free themselves after the intruders left and called for help.

It was unclear if the intruders fled on foot or in a vehicle.

One of the victims suffered a minor injury in the incident but did not require medical attention, according to the Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 626-574-5156.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS).