Woman Found Dead Near Baldwin Park Motel: LASD

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating the death of a woman at a Baldwin Park motel Friday evening.

The woman’s body was found about 2 p.m. in the 13900 block of Francisquito Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a new release.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear exactly where the woman’s body was found, but aerial images from Sky5 showed detectives at the Grand Park Inn, located at 13921 Francisquito Ave.

Sheriff’s officials were assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department with the investigation.

No other information was released.