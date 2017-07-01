2 Killed, 3 Injured in Fiery Irvine Crash

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a fiery crash in Irvine early Saturday, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The crash was reported about 3:10 a.m. near the intersection of Harvard Avenue and Michelson Drive, Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

Responding firefighters found two cars involved in the crash and one, an Infiniti Q50, was on fire.

One occupant in the Infiniti was pulled to safety, but firefighters declared two men dead in the other car, a Hyundai Elantra, Kurtz said.

Two women who were also in the Elantra suffered traumatic injuries in the crash.

The victims who died were described as being in their 20s.

The Irvine Police Department also responded to the crash, video from the scene showed. No further details were available Saturday.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.