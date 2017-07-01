Syrian Refugee in La Habra Speaks Out on Assad Regime, Travel Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mazen Alawi secured a tourist visa to the United States with the dream of visiting Las Vegas in his free time. But when the Syrian national finally used the visa, 13 days before it expired, he was fleeing from a government that had jailed and tortured him after he published a critique of its leader, Bashar al-Assad.

Alawi sat down with KTLA on Saturday to share his family's harrowing escape from Assad's regime, and his views on U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban, which partially went into effect this week after months of being stalled in court proceedings.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 1, 2017.