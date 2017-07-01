× ‘What We’re Experiencing Right Here and Now Is History’: Legalized Pot Arrives in Nevada

They arrived — by the hundreds, on foot, in party buses and Uber rides — at a strip mall marijuana dispensary, and the merchandise started flying off the shelf: Snake Eyes OG, double chocolate chunk brownie bites.

“What we’re experiencing right here and now is history,” Ross Goodman, co-owner of Las Vegas ReLeaf, said early Saturday as he stood behind a glass counter at the pot shop watching staff shuffle patrons in and out. “This is the future and we’re a part of ending prohibition.”

For Nevada, that future now allows anyone over the age of 21 to legally purchase and possess up to an ounce of marijuana. On Saturday, the state joined four others — Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington — that allow people to purchase cannabis for recreational use.

Voters in November overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to legalize marijuana, as did three other states last year — California, Maine and Massachusetts— though legal sales have not gone into effect in those other states.

