Woman Killed, Man Injured in South Whittier Shooting
A woman was killed an a man was injured in a South Whittier shooting Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 13900 block of Coteau Drive.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Authorities in a news release described the shooter as being a Hispanic man.
No further details have been released.
33.951028 -118.040285