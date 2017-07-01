× Woman Killed, Man Injured in South Whittier Shooting

A woman was killed an a man was injured in a South Whittier shooting Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 13900 block of Coteau Drive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities in a news release described the shooter as being a Hispanic man.

No further details have been released.