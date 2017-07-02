4th of July Fireworks: Where to Watch in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties
Looking for a place to watch fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday night? With dozens of displays — including a number that are free — to choose from across Southern California, there’s something for everyone.
Here’s a comprehensive list of where to watch fireworks on July 4 in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties:
Los Angeles County
Information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department and L.A. County Fire Department
- Artesia: Artesia Community Park, 12000 block of South Street, 9 p.m.
- Avalon: Catalina Island 4th of July Parade and Fireworks Show, 9 p.m.
- Baldwin Park: Sierra Vista High School, 3600 Frazier Ave., 9:15 p.m.
- Calabasas: Calabasas High School, 22855 West Mulholland Highway, 9 p.m.
- Cerritos: Cerritos High School, 12500 E. 183rd St., 9 p.m.
- Claremont: Pomona College Strehle Track, Sixth Street / North Mills, Live concert and fireworks show 6:30 p.m.
- Commerce: Rosewood Park, 2535 Commerce Way, 9 p.m.
- Culver City: West Los Angeles College, 9000 Overland Ave., 9 p.m.
- Diamond Bar: Diamond Bar High School, 21400 E. Pathfinder Rd., 9 p.m.
- Gardena: Rowley Park (baseball field), 13220 S. Van Ness Ave., 9 p.m.
- Hollywood: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 North Highland Ave., 7:30 p.m.
- Huntington Park: Salt Lake Park,3401 E. Florence Blvd., 9 p.m.
- La Crescenta: Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., 9 p.m.
- La Habra: La Habra High School, 801 Highlander Ave., 9 p.m.
- Lancaster: Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 W. Ave. H, 9:30 p.m.
- Lake View Terrace: Hansen Dam, 11770 Foothill Blvd., Events runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Long Beach: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queen’s Highway, 9 p.m.
- Los Angeles: Grand Park: 200 N. Grand Ave., 9 p.m.
- Los Angeles: Exposition Park, 700 Exposition Park Dr., 9 p.m.
- Lynwood: Lynwood City Park, 3700 Beechwood Ave., 9 p.m.
- Malibu: Two displays in the vicinity offshore of Malibu Colony Rd. and Paradise Cove, 9 p.m.
- Marina del Rey: Barge off the beaches and harbor, 9 p.m.
- Monterey Park, Barnes Park, 350 S. McPherrin Ave., 9 p.m.
- Pacific Palisades: Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., 9 p.m.
- Pasadena: Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Dr., noon – 9:30 p.m.
- Pomona: Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley, Monster Truck and Big Air Freestyle Motocross, 8 p.m.
- Porter Ranch, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., After sundown
- Redondo Beach, Redondo Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, 9 p.m.
- Rosemead: Rosemead Park, 9200 Mission Ave. (at Encinitas), Dusk
- San Pedro: Cabrillo Beach, 3800 Stephen M. White Dr., 9 p.m.
- Santa Clarita: Valencia Town Center, 26735 Circle Dr., 9:15 p.m.
- South El Monte: New Temple Park, 1450 Lidcombe Ave., 1 to 9 p.m.
- Studio City: CBS Studio Center, 4024 Radford Ave., 6 to 9:30 p.m
- Valencia: Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, 9 p.m.
- Walnut: Suzanne Park, 21207 La Puente Rd., 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- West Covina: Edgewood Middle/High School, 1625 W. Durness St., 9 p.m.
- Whittier: York Field, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Rd., 9 p.m.
Orange County
Information provided by the Orange County Fire Authority
- Aliso Viejo: Grand Park Aliso Viejo Community Association, 26703 Aliso Creek Rd.
- Anaheim: Disneyland, 1313 Disneyland Dr., 9:30 p.m.
- Anaheim Hills: Peralta Canyon Park, 115 N. Pinney Dr., 9 p.m.
- Buena Park: Knott’s Berry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd.
- Costa Mesa: OC Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Dr., 9 p.m.
- Dana Point: Barge, Dana Point Harbor, 9 to 11 p.m.
- Irvine: Irvine High School, 4321 Walnut Ave., 9 p.m.
- Irvine: Woodbridge Village Association, 31 Creek Rd.
- Fullerton: Fullerton Union High School, 201 E. Chapman Ave, 9 p.m.
- Huntington Beach: downtown, 200 Main St., 9 p.m.
- Ladera Ranch: LARCS Founders Park 28192 O’Neill Dr.
- Laguna Beach: Emerald Bay Barge, Emerald Bay Cove
- Laguna Hills: Laguna Hills Community Center, 25555 Alicia Parkway, 9:10 p.m.
- Laguna Niguel: Laguna Niguel Regional Park, 28241 La Paz Rd.
- Laguna Woods: Laguna Woods Village Golf Course, 24112 Moulton Parkway
- Lake Forest: Lake Forest Homeowners Association, 24728 Toledo Way
- Mission Viejo: Mission Viejo Activities Committee, 22056 Olympiad Rd.
- Mission Viejo: Mission Viejo Country Club, 26200 Country Club Dr.
- Newport Beach: Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Dr., 9 p.m.
- Rancho Santa Margarita: Lago Rancho Santa Margarita Beach Club, 21472 Ave. de Los Fundado
- San Clemente: San Clemente Pier, 9 p.m.
- Santa Ana: Santa Ana Centennial Park: 3000 W. Edinger, 9 p.m.
- San Juan Capistrano: San Juan Sports Park, 25925 Camino del Avion, 9 p.m.
- Seal Beach: Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson
- Yorba Linda: Yorba Linda Middle School, 4770 Casa Loma
- Tustin: Tustin High School, 1171 El Camino Real
Riverside County
Information provided by the Riverside County Fire Department
- Banning: Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St., 9 p.m.
- Beaumont: Stewart Park, 653 E. 9th St., 9 p.m.
- Blythe: Colorado River Fair, 591 N. Olive Lake Blvd., 9 p.m.
- Canyon Lake: Happy Camp and Holiday Harbor, 22200 Canyon Club Dr., 9 p.m.
- Lake Elsinore: Free public viewing locations include Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach, Whiskers Fishing Beach and a portion of the Levee in Lake Elsinore, 9 p.m.
- Moreno Valley: Mountain View Middle School, 13130 Morrison St., 9 p.m.
- Palm Desert: Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Ave., 9 p.m.
- Palm Springs: Palm Springs Baseball Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Rd., 9:15 p.m.
- Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino, 32250 Bob Hope Dr., 9 p.m.
- Riverside: La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave., 9 p.m.
- Riverside: Frank A. Miller Mt. Rubidoux, 4706 Mt. Rubidoux St., 9 p.m.
- Riverside: Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery/Front Row Fireworks, 4414 14th St., 5 p.m.
- San Jacinto: Valley Wide Parks and Recreation, 901 W. Esplanade Ave., 9 p.m.
- Temecula: Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Rd., 9 p.m.
San Bernardino County
Information provided through the San Bernardino County website
- Big Bear: Big Bear Lake, 8:45 p.m
- Fontana: Fontana High School, 9453 Citrus Ave., 6 to 9 p.m.
- Highland: Immanuel Baptist Church, 28355 Baseline, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Rancho Cucamonga: LoanMart Field at the Rancho Cucamonga Epicenter, 8408 Rochester Ave., 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Rialto: Jerry Eaves Park, 1485 Ayala Dr., 5 to 9 p.m.
- Upland: Upland High School, 5 to 9 p.m.
Information provided through the Ventura County Fire Department
- Camarillo, Camarillo High School, 4660 Mission Oaks Blvd., 9 p.m
- Channel Island: Channel Islands Harbor, 9 p.m.
- Fillmore: Fairgrounds, Dusk
- Ojai: Nordhoff High School, 1401 Maricopa Hwy, 9:15 p.m.
- Simi Valley: Rancho Santa Susana Community Park, 5005 E. L.A. Ave., 9 p.m.
- Thousand Oaks: Hill behind the Hillcrest Center of the Arts, 9 p.m.
- Ventura: Ventura College Athletic Field, 4667 Telegraph Rd., 9 p.m.
- Westlake Village: Westlake Village Golf Course Driving Range, 31200 Oak Crest Dr., 9 to 10 p.m.
Check websites for updates.
KTLA’s Natsuki Nishikawa contributed to this story.