4th of July Fireworks: Where to Watch in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties

Looking for a place to watch fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday night? With dozens of displays — including a number that are free — to choose from across Southern California, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a comprehensive list of where to watch fireworks on July 4 in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties:

Los Angeles County

Information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department and L.A. County Fire Department

Orange County

Information provided by the Orange County Fire Authority

Riverside County

Information provided by the Riverside County Fire Department

Banning: Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St., 9 p.m.

Beaumont: Stewart Park, 653 E. 9th St., 9 p.m.

Blythe: Colorado River Fair, 591 N. Olive Lake Blvd., 9 p.m.

Canyon Lake: Happy Camp and Holiday Harbor, 22200 Canyon Club Dr., 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore: Free public viewing locations include Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach, Whiskers Fishing Beach and a portion of the Levee in Lake Elsinore, 9 p.m.

Moreno Valley: Mountain View Middle School, 13130 Morrison St., 9 p.m.

Palm Desert: Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Ave., 9 p.m.

Palm Springs: Palm Springs Baseball Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Rd., 9:15 p.m.

Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino, 32250 Bob Hope Dr., 9 p.m.

Riverside: La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave., 9 p.m.

Riverside: Frank A. Miller Mt. Rubidoux, 4706 Mt. Rubidoux St., 9 p.m.

Riverside: Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery/Front Row Fireworks, 4414 14th St., 5 p.m.

San Jacinto: Valley Wide Parks and Recreation, 901 W. Esplanade Ave., 9 p.m.

Temecula: Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Rd., 9 p.m.

San Bernardino County

Information provided through the San Bernardino County website

Big Bear: Big Bear Lake, 8:45 p.m

Fontana: Fontana High School, 9453 Citrus Ave., 6 to 9 p.m.

Highland: Immanuel Baptist Church, 28355 Baseline, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga: LoanMart Field at the Rancho Cucamonga Epicenter, 8408 Rochester Ave., 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Rialto: Jerry Eaves Park, 1485 Ayala Dr., 5 to 9 p.m.

Upland: Upland High School, 5 to 9 p.m.

Information provided through the Ventura County Fire Department

Camarillo, Camarillo High School, 4660 Mission Oaks Blvd., 9 p.m

Channel Island: Channel Islands Harbor, 9 p.m.

Fillmore: Fairgrounds, Dusk

Ojai: Nordhoff High School, 1401 Maricopa Hwy, 9:15 p.m.

Simi Valley: Rancho Santa Susana Community Park, 5005 E. L.A. Ave., 9 p.m.

Thousand Oaks: Hill behind the Hillcrest Center of the Arts, 9 p.m.

Ventura: Ventura College Athletic Field, 4667 Telegraph Rd., 9 p.m.

Westlake Village: Westlake Village Golf Course Driving Range, 31200 Oak Crest Dr., 9 to 10 p.m.

