Body Pulled From Kern River Identified as Missing O.C. Rapper

A body pulled from the Kern River over the weekend has been identified as that of an Orange County rapper who was swept away more than a week ago by its dangerous currents, his girlfriend said Sunday.

Erica Zambada said she learned from the Kern County coroner’s office that the body retrieved Saturday evening belonged to Michael Ramirez, whom she had last seen June 22 after they spent the day at the Keyesville Campground in Lake Isabella.

“I want everyone to know he was a beautiful person. He put everyone else first,” she said. “I’m devastated. I feel like my whole life had been shattered.”

She said she would keep him alive by sharing his music.

