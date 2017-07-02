KTLA was first at the scene of a frightening small plane crash on the 405 near John Wayne Airport Friday, June 30th, 2017. Reporter Gayle Anderson and cameraman Sam LaFoca report.
BREAKING NEWS: Small Plane Crash on the 405
Uber Driver Says He Was Struck by Plane That Crashed on 405 Freeway
‘We Need More People Like Him in the World’: Off-Duty Firefighter Rescues 2 From Fiery Plane Crash on 405 Freeway
Small Plane Crashes on 405 Freeway Near John Wayne Airport; 2 Hospitalized
405 Freeway Reopens After Small Plane Crash in O.C. Prompts Hourslong Closure of Southbound Lanes
‘Mayday, Mayday!’: Dramatic Audio Released From 405 Plane Crash
