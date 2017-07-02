× Garcetti Sworn in for Second Term as Mayor of Los Angeles

Mayor Eric Garcetti was sworn in for his second and final term Saturday night, in a ceremony that cast Los Angeles as a resurgent metropolis building new museums, bridges and rail lines — but also confronting a crisis of affordability in housing.

Standing outside City Hall, Garcetti highlighted the city’s economic recovery since he first took office in 2013, urging Angelenos to “set our eyes on a farther horizon.”

Saying a strong city “will bring to fruition a great many of our dreams,” he drew a link between the ambitions of L.A.’s earliest settlers and port dredgers and today’s plans for a new downtown bridge and a revamped L.A. River.

Garcetti pointed to two problems that have grown steadily during his first four years in office: homelessness and rising housing costs. The mayor acknowledged the city has struggled to keep up as more people find themselves on the streets.

