Homicide Detectives Investigate Suspicious Death of Woman in Carson

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in Carson early Sunday.

The incident was reported about 3:25 a.m. in the 800 block of East Pacific Street.

It is unclear where the woman was found but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information surrounding the death has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.