Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Mother of His Children, Wounding Another Man, in South Whittier

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the fatal shooting of the mother of his children, and the wounding of another man, during a child custody exchange at a residence in South Whittier, officials said.

Efrem Lozoya, 38, was taken into custody after being interviewed by detectives following the Saturday shooting in the 13900 block of Coteau Drive that left the mother of his children deceased, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

During the child custody exchange at about 11:07 a.m., Lozoya allegedly shot the mother of his children and the unknown man. Lozoya and the female victim share two children who are between the ages of 7 and 9.

Officials said it is unclear if the children witnessed the shooting, but there were not injured.

Lozoya turned himself into police after the shooting.

The woman suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man also suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Lozoya, who works for a contracted service which provides jail services to the Montebello Police Department, is being held on $2 million bail.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation.