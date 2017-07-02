A 22-year-old man was critically injured Sunday while attempting a motorcycle stunt over railroad tracks in Simi Valley. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 2, 2017.
Man Critically Injured During Motorcycle Stunt in Simi Valley
