Suspect Arrested Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Laguna Beach; No Injuries Reported

A report of a stolen vehicle led to an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening in Laguna Beach, but no injuries were reported.

The shooting happened in the area of Thalia Street and Coast Highway at about 4:51 p.m. after officers were made aware of a stolen vehicle, the Laguna Beach Police Department said in a tweet. The vehicle was quickly located and a “high risk car stop” was initiated, leading to an officer-involved shooting, police said.

Further details of the shooting were not immediately released.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

The southbound side of Coast Highway was closed until further notice.

No other information was released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.