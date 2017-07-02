× Thousands of Demonstrators Supporting Impeachment of Donald Trump Expected in Downtown L.A. Rally

Demonstrators are expected to gather Sunday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles to urge Congress to impeach President Trump.

More than 12,000 people have said on Facebook they are attending the event in Los Angeles. It is one of dozens of marches planned across the country, with demonstrations in California scheduled in Fresno, Orange County, Ventura, San Diego and San Francisco.

The Los Angeles march will start at Pershing Square at noon and end at Fletcher-Bowron Square at Main and Temple streets.

A counterprotest to support Trump is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters.

