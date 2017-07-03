17-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Fatally Shooting Man He Shared Apartment With in Pomona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 17-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a man he shared an apartment with in Pomona was arrested Monday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of West Second Avenue after they received a call from the teen about 12:06 a.m., a news release from the Pomona Police Department stated.

Officers arrived and found the victim, a man who has not been identified, suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside the apartment. The victim died at the scene.

Officers first detained, then arrested the 17-year-old who reported the shooting, Lt. Marcus Perez said.

The relationship between the teen and the victim, who shared the apartment together, was unknown, Perez said.

Two other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, an investigator at the scene told KTLA.

Authorities are talking to the witnesses and the suspected gunman to determine a possible motive and find out if there were any prior problems between the two.

The victim was possibly in his 70s and a weapon has been recovered at the scene, according to the investigator.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 909-620-2085.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).