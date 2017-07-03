× 2 Men Found Shot to Death in Carson, Prompting Homicide Detectives to Investigate

Homicide detectives are investigating a double fatal shooting in Carson on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The two unidentified men were found shot to death in the 2200 block of South Neptune Avenue around 8 a.m., a sheriff’s news release stated.

No other information was immediately provided; it was also unclear if anyone was being sought in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or leave a tip anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477.

