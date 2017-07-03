4th of July Grilling With Chef Jamie Gwen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED, WHITE & BLUE MOCKTAILS

Mason Jars

Cranberry juice

Sprite or 7 UP

G2 Blueberry Pomegranate Gatorade

Fill your jars with ice. Slowly pour the cranberry juice into the glass over the ice until the glass is 1/3 full. Repeat the process for the white and blue layers

CREAMY RED, WHITE & BLUE GRILLED POTATO SALAD

2 pounds Melissa’s Purple Peruvian, French Fingerling, Ruby Crescent

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat.

Cut each potato into quarters. Place the potatoes in a mixing bowl and toss with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Spread the potatoes in a single layer in a perforated grill pan and grill over direct heat, with the lid closed, until tender when pierced with a knife, about 20 minutes, turning often. Remove from the grill.

Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar and mustard. Add the grilled potatoes and chives to the bowl and stir to combine.

Serves 4 to 6

GRILLED CAESAR SALAD ON-A-STICK

16 croutons

16 (1-inch) wedges romaine lettuce

16 cherry tomatoes

8 strips bacon, cooked and cut into 2-inch pieces

8 soaked wooden skewers

Caesar salad dressing

Thread a crouton, romaine lettuce wedge, cherry tomato and a piece of bacon onto each skewer, then repeat the process to fill the skewer.

Drizzle with olive oil and grill for 2 minutes, turning often. Drizzle with Caesar salad dressing and serve.

GRILLED GUACAMOLE

Grilling the avocados adds a delicious charred flavor to the guacamole. And using a zip lock bag to blend the ingredients keeps the avocados from turning brown!

4 ripe avocados

Olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped

Hot Sauce

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Tortilla Chips

Preheat the grill to medium-high.

Cut each avocado in half and remove the pit (leaving the peel intact). Drizzle the cut side of the avocados with olive oil and spread to coat evenly. Season the avocado halves generously with salt and pepper and grill them cut side down, without turning, until they have charred grill marks, about 5 minutes.

Remove the avocados from the grill and scoop the flesh into a zip lock bag. Add the lime juice, tomato, red onion, cilantro, hot sauce and more salt and pepper. Seal the bag and squeeze the avocados to blend with the other ingredients, leaving the finished guacamole still slightly chunky. Spoon into a bowl and serve with chips.

Makes 2 cups of Guacamole

HACKER LEMONADE

Hello Summer, cheers to this super-simple lemonade!

1 whole lemon, cut into chunks and seeds removed

2 cups water

4 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 cup ice

Blend in the blender (for at least 1 minute) until smooth. Serve over ice. So good

OLD BAY CHICKEN WINGS

These wings are super-simple and oh so scrumptious...and who knew that Old Bay was SO delicious on way more than seafood!

2 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 to 3 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

Toss the wings with the olive oil and season with Old Bay. Grill over high heat, turning often, for about 15 minutes or until the wings are cooked through. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing, for dipping, and carrots and celery sticks.

Serves 6

AWESOME BLUE CHEESE & BACON STUFFED BURGERS

I like to stuff my hamburgers with the cheese inside for a delicious "surprise"! As a hamburger purist, I only season my ground beef with salt and pepper…If you like, add your own additions to this recipe, such as grated onion, herbs, hot sauce, etc. You can also substitute Feta cheese or even goat cheese if you prefer. Serve the burgers on warm grilled buns with pungent red onion slices or grilled onions, crisp lettuce and juicy slices of tomato.

2 pounds ground beef

Salt and freshly ground pepper

6 hamburger buns, split

1 1/2 cups crumbled blue cheese

12 strips bacon, cooked until crisp and crumbled

For Garnish: Lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, etc.

Preheat your grill to high heat.

Divide the meat into 6 equal portions and shape each into a ball. Poke a deep hole in

the center of each burger. Fill the hole with two tablespoons of blue cheese and 1 tablespoon of crumbled bacon. Mold the meat around the cheese to enclose tightly. Gently flatten each filled burger to a 1-inch-thick patty. Season the burgers liberally with salt and pepper.

When the grill is hot, place the burgers on the grill and cook to the desired doneness (about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare). Place the buns on the grill, cut side down, for 1 minute, to lightly toast them. Serve with traditional garnishes.

GRILLED STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE SKEWERS

Sixteen 2-by-1-inch chunks pound cake

16 medium strawberries, hulled

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

16 soaked wooden skewers

Preheat your grill to high heat.

Thread a piece of cake and a strawberry onto a skewer; repeat 3 times on the skewer. Repeat with the remaining skewers and ingredients.

Combine the cream, sugar and vanilla in a stand mixer and beat until soft peaks form.

Lightly oil the grill grates. Put the skewers on the grill, and grill until they are lightly marked, about 1 minute. Turn the skewers over and continue to grill until 1 minute more. Serve with the whipped cream.

GRILLED BANANA NUTELLA QUESADILLAS

I love kids that cook and getting your kids involved in backyard grilling gives them an appreciation for fabulous food and family time. Perfect for kids and adults alike, you can use strawberries in place of the bananas or substitute peanut butter for the Nutella in these dessert quesadillas. They’re so good!

Two (6-inch) flour tortillas

1/2 cup Nutella spread

1 ripe banana, peeled and sliced

Whipped Cream

Preheat your grill to medium heat.

Place the tortillas on the grill and heat for 2 minutes on the underside. Turn the tortillas over and spread 1/4 cup of Nutella to cover half of each tortilla. Top with slices of banana, in a single layer. Fold each of the tortillas over, to create a folded quesadilla, and grill 2 minutes more on each side, turning once, until warmed through.

Remove the quesadillas from the grill and cut into 4 wedges. Serve warm, with whipped cream for dipping.

Serves 4

APPLE-ALMOND CRISP

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/8 cups old-fashioned oats

1 1/8 cups packed light brown sugar

1 1/2 cups almonds, toasted and finely chopped

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes and softened

4 1/2 pounds sweet-tart apples, such as Honeycrisp or Gala

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Preheat your backyard BBQ or your oven to 375°F. Butter an 8-inch cast iron pan.

Stir together flour, oats, brown sugar, walnuts, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl, then blend in butter with your fingertips until mixture forms small clumps.

Peel and core the apples and cut into 1/4-inch-thick wedges, then toss with lemon juice, granulated sugar, and flour in a large bowl. Transfer to the prepared pan and spread evenly. Crumble the oat topping evenly over the apple mixture and bake until topping is golden and apples are tender, about 45 minutes. Serve warm.

