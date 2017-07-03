Boy Drowns, Man Disappears and 2 Bodies Found in California’s Rivers Over the Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The human toll from California’s dangerous river conditions climbed again last weekend after authorities reported a boy drowned and another person missing and the bodies of two others pulled from swift, cold waters in the Sacramento and Central valleys.

First responders and law enforcement agencies in the state’s low-lying communities have been sounding the alarm for months that as the state transitioned into spring and now summer, the historic snowpack in the Sierra Nevada was going to melt and create deadly conditions downstream.

“Please don’t become a statistic,” the Turlock Rural Fire Department put it bluntly on Facebook this weekend, after the second drowning in two weeks.

But more deaths were reported.

