L.A. County Fire Crews Work to Rescue Man Trapped in Tunnel in Hawthorne

Rescue crews in Hawthorne are trying to reach a man trapped some 30 feet down a tunnel under the 105 Freeway Monday.

Officials received a call just after 11 a.m. reporting an outdoor fire near the intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and West 111th Street, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Smoke and a small amount of fire were reported to be coming from an electrical unit.

The man was trapped about 30 feet down in a tunnel that goes under the freeway, according to the Fire Department.

A confined space rescue response team was headed to the scene, the department tweeted around noon.

There was no word on the man’s condition.

