Death of Woman Whose Bruised Body Was Found in Bellflower Deemed Suspicious; 1 Detained

One person has been detained in connection with the bruised body of a woman who was found dead in Bellflower late Sunday night.

Deputies responded to an injured person call in the 17600 block of Bellflower Boulevard about 11 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputies found an unresponsive woman with bruising on her upper torso, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death has been deemed suspicious and a homicide investigation is underway, according to the Sheriff’s department.

An unidentified woman has been detained as a person of interest.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-TIPS (8477).