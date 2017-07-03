× Florida Man Could Face Jail Time After Accidentally Shooting Self in Genitals

A Florida man was rushed to the hospital in the Jacksonville area on Friday after suffering an accidental gunshot wound to the penis, Tampa Bay television station WFTS reported.

Cedrick Jelks, 38, of Jacksonville climbed into his car and sat on his gun, which accidentally went off. Jelks immediately rushed into his girlfriend’s house and went straight to the bathroom, according to WKMG-TV in Orlando.

His girlfriend, Shanekia Roberts, quickly saw that Jelks had suffered a gunshot wound to his genitals and immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Jelks potentially faces charges for possessing a firearm, as he was previously convicted of cocaine possession and not legally allowed to own a gun, according to reports.

If prosecuted for possessing a firearm, he could face a minimum sentence of three years in prison, according to the Miami Herald.