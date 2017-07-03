Fourth of July Travel Tips With Automobile Club of Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles with the Automobile Club of Southern California, which is offering Fourth of July travel tips. For a complete listing of AAA holiday suggestions, please check their website.

Also, spcaLA reminds travelers to protect their pets during the Fourth of July fireworks as well as during the hot weather. For a complete listing of spcaLA information as well as information about the new RIGHT TO RESCUE pets in a hot vehicle law, please take a look at their website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com