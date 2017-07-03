Helping Parents Reach Their Depressed Tweens With Dr. Gayani Desilva
-
‘I Don’t Feel Like Anyone … Cares’: Washington Fourth Grader Posts Heartbreaking Video About Being Bullied
-
Babies May Sleep Longer in Their Own Rooms, Study Shows
-
South L.A. Charter School Students, Parents Step in to Plan Prom
-
Sinclair Broadcast Group to Buy KTLA Parent Company Tribune Media for $3.9 Billion
-
Dr. Sharad Paul, Evolutionary Biologist/Author
-
-
KTLA Mourns Pat O’Keefe, Station News Operation Manager Who Has Died at 64
-
Guns Kill Nearly 1,300 U.S. Children Each Year: Study
-
Formerly Homeless Palmdale Teen Set to Enroll at Harvard University This Fall
-
North Park Elementary School Prepares to Reopen on Monday
-
Ohio Parents of 5 Children Adopt 6 More Siblings to Keep Them Together
-
-
Tougher Inoculation Law Prompts Jump in California Vaccination Rate
-
Painkillers Found in Several Places of Prince’s Home, Court Documents Show
-
John Legend Donates $5,000 to Seattle-Area Campaign to Erase School Lunch Debt, End ‘Lunch Shaming’