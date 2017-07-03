Infant Dies After Being Left Inside Hot Car in Florida for 8 Hours Following Church Service

A 7-week-old child was found dead in a van in Okaloosa County, Florida, on Sunday after being left alone for more than eight hours, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The baby was discovered deceased in the vehicle at a family member’s home in Mary Esther at around 9:30 p.m., according to a sheriff’s news release.

The relative was unaware the infant’s mother had placed the baby in a rear-facing car seat in the van after church, the release stated. He or she may have been put in the vehicle around 12:45 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released the child’s name.

No additional details were immediately released.