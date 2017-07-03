× Injuries ‘of Varying Degrees’ Reported After Vehicle Hits Pedestrians Near Boston’s Logan Airport

A vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston on Monday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

Several pedestrians suffered injuries of varying degrees and ambulances are on the scene, Ana Zivvas, media relations manager at Boston Public Health Commission, told CNN.

The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, police said. The area is just west of the airport.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

DEVELOPING – Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017