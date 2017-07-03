Photo Shows New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Sunbathing on Beach He Closed to Public

On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ordered beaches across the Garden State closed — a reaction to the ongoing budget impasse in the state’s legislature.

Less than 48 hours later, photos from NJ Advance Media showed Christie sunning himself with his family on Island Beach State Park.

After the photos were taken on Sunday, Christie took the state helicopter to Trenton for a press conference.

At the press conference, he was asked about staying at the beach while the beaches were shut down. “I didn’t get any sun today,” Christie responded.

When shown the pictures, a Christie spokesman responded: “He did not get any sun. He had a baseball hat on.”

"I didn't get any sun today": Photos show New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sunning in the sand after he closed beaches https://t.co/y6OImt0vRE pic.twitter.com/tHCVM0Gnvn — CNN (@CNN) July 3, 2017