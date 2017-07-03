× Police Fatally Shoot Man After He Allegedly Tried to Steal Helicopter at Airport Near Portland

Police in Oregon fatally shot a man who attempted to steal a helicopter from a private air hangar at an airport near Portland, authorities said Monday.

Hillsboro Police Lt. Henry Reimann said the armed man climbed over a fence at the Hillsboro Airport and approached the helicopter, which had its engine running and a pilot and student pilot inside. He brandished a gun and fired into a field as he ordered the two out, Reimann said.

A Hillsboro officer who was responding to a call of an active shooter at the airport approached the hanger and yelled at the suspect, Reimann said. The suspect jumped a fence and fled into a field.

Another Hillsboro officer fatally shot the man in the field near the airport, Reimann said.

The incident is not believed to be an act of terrorism, Reimann said. It was first reported to Hillsboro Police as an active shooter situation, Reimann told CNN affiliate KATU.

The officer who shot the shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, Reimann said.

The airport was being searched by authorities and the Washington County Major Crimes Unit is handling the case.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified of the situation.

Hillsboro is about 16 miles northwest of Portland.