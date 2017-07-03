× South Pasadena Man Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Son Expected in Court

A South Pasadena man accused of killing his 5-year-old son, whose remains were found in recent days at a Santa Barbara County recreation area is expected to appear in court Monday morning for the first time since his extradition to California.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, is scheduled for arraignment sometime after 8:30 a.m. in Alhambra, where he will be asked to enter a formal plea to a murder charge.

Andressian, who is being held on $10-million bail, will plead not guilty, his attorney, Ambrosio Rodriguez, previously said.

Andressian was arrested June 23 in Las Vegas, where he had stayed off and on since his son’s disappearance. Sheriff’s investigators said they had noticed he had lightened his hair, shaved his beard and was preparing to travel to a country where he could avoid extradition. He was flown back to California, arriving at Long Beach airport on Friday.

