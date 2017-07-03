Targeted ICE Arrests in San Diego Area More Than Doubled Under Trump

The number of targeted immigration arrests in San Diego has returned to levels from before former President Obama changed enforcement priorities in late 2014, according to ICE data.

That’s in large part because of the broadened priorities mandated by President Trump in a January executive order, according to Greg Archambeault, San Diego field office director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Obama’s priorities focused on people convicted of felonies or multiple misdemeanors. Trump’s policy includes people charged with any level of crime and those who have final orders of removal, meaning an immigration judge has already signed off on their deportations.

“All we’re trying to do is protect the community and remove the threats,” Archambeault said.

