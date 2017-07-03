× Woman Poses as Owner, Steals Vehicle From Simi Valley Car Wash: Police

It was the ultimate crime of opportunity: a woman dropped off her vehicle for thorough rinse at a Simi Valley car wash Sunday, only to have it stolen by someone who pretended to be her.

But police said it was no clean getaway.

That morning, Cheryl Piper, a 56-year-old Simi Valley resident, said she decided to take her husband’s white Ford Fusion for a much-needed scrub and rinse at her local car wash before meeting a friend for brunch in Malibu.

As Piper waited inside Simi Auto Spa & Speed Wash, she looked out and noticed the doors were open to her husband’s car. Piper said she thought workers were still detailing the car, so she briefly looked down at her cellphone to send a text message.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.