2 Firefighters Injured While Battling Blaze at Chatsworth Condo: LAFD

Firefighters spent more than an hour battling a stubborn blaze at a condominium complex that displaced four families in Chatsworth on Tuesday, officials said.

Crews arrived on scene just before 5 p.m. at 22166 James Alan Circle, where a two-story condo unit was well involved, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames would spread to four units in the complex, each about 1,300 square feet large, firefighters said. The affected units share a common attic within the 47-year-old wood frame and stucco building where the fire broke out.

The 122 firefighters who responded to the blaze were able to extinguish it by 6:15 p.m.

Two LAFD firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening while battling the flames. Officials did not specify where or how they were hurt but noted they had been aggressively battling wind-driven flames in 91-degree weather.

One bystander was also evaluated at the scene for smoke exposure, authorities said.

The American Red Cross will provide assistance to the four families who live in the units who have been displaced, according to LAFD. It was unknown how many individuals each family consisted of.

Arson investigators were still working to determine what caused the fire as well as the amount of monetary loss.

The incident was being treated as accidental, however, and firefighters suspected it could be related to the installation of a propane tank or barbecue equipment used on one of the units' patios.

No further details were immediately available.

