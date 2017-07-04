2 Killed in Fiery Head-On Collision in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were killed in a fiery head-on collision in Santa Clarita early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported about 12:36 a.m. near the intersection of Decoro Drive and McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Lt. Chuck Becerra said.

The driver of a BMW heading northbound on McBean was spotted weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crossed over the center median and struck a Honda head-on that was traveling southbound, Deputy Ryan Elsee said.

The driver of the BMW was pulled from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, Elsee said.

Video showed the BMW caught fire a short time after the driver was taken out.

The person driving the Honda was also killed in the crash, Elsee said.

Neither of the victims was immediately identified.

It was unclear if the driver of the BMW was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

McBean Parkway from Decoro Drive to Cottage Circle Drive was closed for several hours in both directions during the investigation.