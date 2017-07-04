4 in Critical Condition After Family Dispute Leads to Stabbing in Anaheim: Police

Four people were hospitalized after an apparent family dispute led to a stabbing in Anaheim on the Fourth of July, police said.

The stabbing victims were located in the 100 block of West Bluebell Avenue Anaheim just after 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, the Anaheim Police Department tweeted.

The victims — described only as two men and two women — were all transported in critical condition, according to police. The Fire Department also responded to the scene of the stabbing.

Sgt. Daron Wyatt told KTLA the incident appeared to stem from a family issue. He said the suspect was in custody, but did not provide any additional details.

Photos from the scene showed a police car and an ambulance outside a single-story home in a residential area; a trail of blood was visible on and near the house’s driveway.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

