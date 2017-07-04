50-Acre Brush Fire Erupts Along 101 Freeway in Camarillo; Traffic Impacted

A 50-acre brush fire was burning along the 101 Freeway near the Conejo Grade in the Camarillo area Tuesday afternoon, Ventura County officials said.

The brush fire was burning on the northbound side of the freeway at the Camarillo Springs exit, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Plumes of thick, black smoke appeared to be visible for miles around, aerial video from a Ventura County helicopter showed.

By 3:45 p.m., the blaze had grown to about 50 acres, officials said.

“The #Gradeincident, currently 50 acres, trying to hold to 70 acres, a tweet from an account for the Fire Department’s public information officer stated.

A water-dropping helicopter was being utilized in the firefight.

Traffic lanes were impacted, with at least one lane — the No. 3 on the northbound side — being closed. Traffic was jammed in the area, and the California Highway Patrol has encouraged motorists to use the 118 Freeway as an alternate route.

A smoke advisory has been issued for neighboring Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks, according to the Fire Department.

