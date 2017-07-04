Driver of Suspected Stolen Range Rover Taken Into Custody in Chino Following Pursuit: CHP

California Highway Patrol arrested a man driving a stolen Range Rover in Chino following a pursuit on Tuesday, officials said.

It’s not clear where the pursuit began, but California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi said officers responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle around 10:30 p.m.

The driver led authorities on a chase on the eastbound 60 Freeway through the eastern San Gabriel Valley area before exiting onto surface streets in Chino, aerial video captured by Sky5 showed.

The pursuit terminated around 10:45 p.m. after patrol cars executed a pit maneuver, causing the suspected stolen vehicle to crash into items on the side of a building in Chino.

Eventually, two men were seen exiting the vehicle and being detained by officers.

No further details were immediately available.