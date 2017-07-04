Body Found Amid Search for Missing Swimmer Off the Coast of Rancho Palos Verdes

Crews have found a body Tuesday morning amid their search for a swimmer reported missing off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes the day before.

The body was discovered about 7:41 a.m. near the sea wall, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Simms said.

Officials have not identified the body.

Rescue crews began searching an area off the beach of the Trump National Golf Course after someone called to report a possible missing person in the water about 6:53 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The swimmer was described as a man in his mid-twenties wearing black shorts, black shoes and had multiple tattoos all over his body.

The man was last seen swimming in the water with a pool flotation device about 6:50 p.m. near the golf course.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call the Coast Guard at 310-521-3801.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.