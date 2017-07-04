Evacuations Underway, Highway 138 Closed Amid Fast-Moving Brush Fire Near Silverwood Lake

Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire that erupted near the entrance of Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County on Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations at the recreational area and forcing the closure of a nearby highway.

The Silver Fire was ignited by a car fire on Highway 138 at the entrance to Lake Silverwood just before 1:15 p.m., said Eric Sherwin of the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The Silverwood Campground is under an evacuation order, according to the incident information page for the fire.

The fire has scorched between 15 to 20 acres, and is spreading rapidly, Sherwin said.

It is unclear if any structures are threatened.

Firefighters from the San Bernardino National Forest and Cal Fire are also responding to the incident. The number of personnel battling the flames was at 125 shortly before 3 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.