Fourth of July Food Drive: Operation Warm Wishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Tustin for Operation Warm Wishes Ultimate Food Drive 3 “Celebrate and Give!” Food Drive on Tuesday, July 4th 2017 6:00 am to 8:30 pm. The goal is to fill a U-Haul Truck with canned goods and non-perishable food items to help feed our veterans, the homeless and families in need. The holiday events includes music, and free giveaways.

From 6:00 am to Noon, there will be FREE haircuts and a delicious 4th of July breakfast for our veterans, members of the military and the homeless.

For more info call TyRon Jackson at (714) 363-6621 or check the website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com