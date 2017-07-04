Girl, 2, Dies at Hospital After Being Found in Backyard Pool in Phoenix

A 2-and-a-half-year-old girl has died at the hospital after she was found in a pool in west Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 5 p.m., KTVK reported.

On Monday, officials identified the child as 2-year-old Vivica Camacho.

Camacho was found in the backyard pool but it’s unclear how long she was there, Capt. Larry Subervi with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

She was driven to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center without a pulse and not breathing, Subervi said. She later died.

“This time of year, you can’t leave a child alone for any amount of time at all because it doesn’t take any time for a tragedy like this to happen,” Phoenix Police Department Lt. Pat Tortorici told KNXV.

Firefighters said adults were home at the time but no one is in custody.

It’s unclear how the child ended up in the water or if there was a fence around the pool.

Officials said it appears to be a tragic accident but the investigation is ongoing.